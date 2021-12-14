RIYADH/KUWAIT: Representative of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, accompanied by an official delegation, arrived yesterday in Saudi Arabia to head the State of Kuwait delegation at the 42nd GCC Summit in Riyadh.

Upon arrival, His Highness Sheikh Mishal was received by Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Saudi Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled, and Head of the Honorary Mission Saudi Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad Al-Saud, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet and Acting Riyadh Prince Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, GCC Secretary General Dr Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Riyadh General Secretariat Saudi Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Kuwait Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Ali Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Riyadh Police Director Major General Fahad bin Zaid Al-Mutairi, and Kuwait General Consul in Jeddah Wael Yousif Al-Enezi.

Leaders of Gulf Arab states arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Tuesday for the bloc’s annual summit, all of whom were received upon arrival by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. In addition to representative of His Highness the Amir, the leaders include, United Arab Emirates Vice President, Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa and Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs Fahad bin Mahmoud Al-Saeed.

Upon departure from Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Mishal and his entourage were seen off at the airport by National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Head of the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and senior State officials.

His Highness the Crown Prince was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al Ali Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and ranking officials at the Crown Prince Diwan. The 42nd session of the GCC countries took place amid aspirations to strengthen the process of joint Gulf cooperation, stability, security, interdependence and integration among the Gulf states.

Amir congratulates Bahrain’s King

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated yesterday Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa on the 22nd anniversary of his accession to the throne. In a cable he sent to the Bahraini monarch, His Highness the Amir praised the development achievements in the Kingdom of Bahrain, wishing Bahrain and its People more success and prosperity.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the Bahraini king. National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem also sent a cable of congratulations to Bahrain’s Speaker of the Council of Representatives Fawzia Zainal and President of Shura Council Ali Al-Saleh on the occasion.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday sent two cables of congratulations to the Iraqi President Dr Barham Salih and the Prime Minister Mustafa Al- Kadhimi on the 100th anniversary of modern Iraq’s establishment. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables. – KUNA