ROME: San Marino government expressed on Monday its eagerness in boosting diplomatic cooperation with Kuwait in international arenas, to enhance values of dialogue in encountering international challenges. San Marino’s Foreign Minister Luca Beccari made the remarks while receiving the Ambassador of Kuwait to Italy, and non-resident ambassador to the Republic of San Marino Sheikh Azzam Mubarak Al-Sabah to discuss bilateral relations and means to bolster them, especially in the diplomatic field, Kuwait’s embassy to Italy said in a statement.

Beccari endorsed the progress in the bilateral ties between both nations, stressing on the importance of diplomatic cooperation between his country and Kuwait, as San Marino cherishes a network of prominent active international relations, and both nations would positively coordinate their efforts in serving joint challenges in international arenas. Both countries would work in attaining international peace by achieving stability and prosperity all over the world, he affirmed.

Beccari expressed his country’s aspirations to develop ties with Kuwait in various fields, especially in cultural and investments cooperation. He conveyed the greetings of the Republic’s Presidents to His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and expressed his sincere wishes for a speedy recovery and wellbeing to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Kuwaiti diplomat warmly welcomed bolstering bilateral ties to best serve the interest of both countries and people. – KUNA