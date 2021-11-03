KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Minister of Public Works and State Minister for Communications and Information Technology Dr Rana Al-Fares said yesterday the Sahel application offered multiple services by different state authorities to facilitate procedures. During the opening of Integration and Standardization in Governmental Applications conference, organized by Kuwait Information Technology Society (KITS), Dr Fares stated that Sahel platform enabled users to complete procedures “with the press of a button.” The launch of the application was the first task by the Ministry of Communications Affairs, she said, noting that Sahel was an idea proposed by developers and adopted by the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT).

The idea was transformed to an application combining 14 government authorities, explained Dr Fares. She added, the evolution of technology in different fields encourage people to move towards digital services in parallel with supporting technological projects and initiatives while recruiting national cadres. She also stated that a committee was formed with a task of establishing a systematic frame for government e-applications to reach the highest security levels and data privacy with the necessary integration of those services to achieve best user experience.

Fares said that one of the Ministry’s objectives is to coordinate with government authorities in order to re-engineer their procedures to ease digital services to complete procedures faster. “We do not forget that one of the most important elements of digital transformation today is the human element, its qualification and training,” added Fares.

There are serious initiatives undertaken by CAIT in coordination with international companies and the private sector to train national cadres in the field of information systems, software and application development, which will contribute to promoting digital transformation and building a solid foundation for e-government applications.

The Integration and Standardization in Governmental Applications conference, held virtually, will last for three days where a group of distinguished experts in the fields of application development, communication technology, cybersecurity and information systems will be participating. – KUNA