Sadu House recently launched the exhibition of its newest cohort of SADI artists. SADI stands for Sadu Art and Design Initiative and encourages local and regional artists to explore the tradition, culture, motifs and principles of traditional Sadu weaving.

SADI artists 2021 include Fatema Al-Bader, Razan Al-Sarraf, Sheikha Al-Habshi, Ahmad Al-Ajmi and Fay Al-Awadhi. The program is patronized by Sheikha Altaf Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and overseen by Sadu House Chairperson Bibi Duaij Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.