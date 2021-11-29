KUWAIT: The acting chairman of Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) Dr Saleh Al-Aqaili expressed his pride in Kuwaiti students winning two prizes out of six in the Future Science Challenge competition, which was held in the UAE with the participation of 251 GCC students.

He said in a statement yesterday that the results were announced in a live virtual ceremony through Zoom. Fahad Humoud Abdallah and Sayyad Abdelwahab Behbehani won the best innovator prize for their “Smart Lock” project, while Duaij Khalf Al-Fahad won the officiating committee prize for his project of controlling and tracing car smoke electronically.

The competition, considered the first virtual, was organized by Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Giftedness and Innovation; run by Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance for GCC gifted students. He pointed out that the Future Science Challenge competition aimed to enhance the learning of the principles of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things by focusing on interdisciplinary learning methods for talented and outstanding students in the field of science and technology.

Aqaili said that 16 teams from SACGC represented Kuwait and were officially accepted by the organizing committee of the competition. He added that the participation comes in an effort to motivate students to be creative and innovative, develop their diverse skills, and build their creativity and competitiveness at the global level.