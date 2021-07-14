KUWAIT: Dr Ahmad Al-Shatti, Director of Sabah Al-Ahmad Medical District, honored the staff of Sabah Al-Ahmad Urology Center yesterday in recognition of their efforts during the coronavirus crisis. In a brief speech, Dr Shatti praised the Urology Center staff for their hard work in helping curb spread of the pandemic, and conveyed appreciation of Minister of Health to doctors and administrative staff.

Dr Saad Al-Dosari, Head of the surgery department at Sabah Al-Ahmad Urology Center, said that in October 2020 the center was set for surgeries for non-corona patients to lessen the load on other hospitals. The center prepared five fully equipped operation theaters after the first wave of the pandemic, he added.

Dr Dosari stated that between November 2020 and April 2021 the center, along with Farwaniya, Jahra, Adan and Mubarak Al-Kabeer hospitals preformed 2,078 surgeries, compared with up to only 839 operations conducted each year between 2017-19.He also said 11,031 persons visited the outpatient clinics between the November-April period.

Dosari also praised the hard work and success of the Center, and appreciated the support of Al-Sabah Medical district as well as the Ministry. Meanwhile, Dr Shatti announced that the new Jahra Hospital will be opening in the next few days and will only treat non-corona patients while coronavirus patients will be treated at the old Jahra Hospital to lessen the outspread of the virus. – KUNA