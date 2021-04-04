KUWAIT: Veteran actor Saad Al-Faraj will be the main character of the Kuwait New Film Festival to be held in May, head of the cinema sector at the Kuwait Artists and Media Syndicate Abdulaziz Al-Sayegh said yesterday. Sayegh described Faraj as one of the most recognized pioneers of Kuwaiti cinema, saying that his comprehensive career was coupled with “creativity and exclusivity.”

Faraj agreed to participate in the activities of the festival which is considered one of syndicate’s achievements in Kuwait, Sayegh said. Faraj called for more support to Kuwaiti cinema and the arts industry in general, Sayegh added. Faraj has a cinematic career full of accomplishments, in addition to an artistic career rich in achievements engraved in the memory of the Kuwaiti, Gulf and Arab viewers, Sayegh noted. The Kuwait New Film Festival will be held on May 25-27. – KUNA