KUWAIT: The appeals court released the Russian suspect in the ports embezzlements case Marsha Lazareva on KD 1 million bail, while suspect ‘S.D.’ was also released on KD 10 million bail. The court decided to hear from the public prosecution during the session on June 9.

Citizen honored

Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah received Kuwaiti citizen Khalid Al-Rashidi in the presence of Undersecretary Lt Gen Essam Al-Naham to honor him for his efforts that helped arrest three expats who stole manhole covers.

Work ban

Kuwait Society for Human urged all Kuwaitis and expats in Kuwait to monitor laborers forced to work during the daytime in the open in the summer period. People can check and report the violation via social media with pictures and videos on 55643333. By law, work is banned in open areas from June 1 until Aug 31 between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Municipality campaign

Hawally municipality emergency team removed 205 encroachments on state property. Head of the team Ahmad Ramadan said inspectors carried out field campaigns in various areas to make sure shop owners are not using areas in front of their shops. He said 164 signs in streets and yards were removed and four warnings were issued.

Fake news

The information and security information department at the interior ministry said an audio recording of a senior security official on social media is from many years ago, and was linked to facilitating the escape of a wanted person at the time, and legal action was taken.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun