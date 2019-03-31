KUWAIT: The interior ministry’s PR and security media department announced that in collaboration with the ministry of public works to maintain various roads, partial road closures (one lane at a time) will begin in two phases from tomorrow (April 2, 2019). The department explained that the partial closures will be from 6 pm till 6 am on weekdays and from midnight till noon on weekends. The department explained that the roads involved in the maintenance plan include King Fahd Expressway (from the First Ring Road till Bayan Palace), First Ring Road, Fourth Ring Road, Sixth Ring Road and Doha Spur Motorway. The department urged all motorists to cooperate and respect traffic regulations during the closure.