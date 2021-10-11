KUWAIT: The Cabinet asked the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART) to implement the railway project, a local Arabic daily reported yesterday quoting sources. A time schedule must be prepared for the implementation in agreement with the dates approved by the GCC secretariat general, reported Al-Qabas. This means the responsibility of the project’s implementation has moved from the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) to PART.

The railway project is part of GCC countries’ plans to build a joint railway network to boost the economy, increase trade volumes and create more job opportunities in the region. The decision to move the project to PART was according to the law that allows it to establish companies, as it allows it to establish a shareholding company to carry out the task. The cost of the first stage of the project is around KD 300 million. The line will be 111-km long with four stations, including for maintenance, storage, loading, passengers and goods.