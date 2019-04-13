Rising health insurance premiums

KUWAIT: Well-informed sources said the company that will provide health insurance for expats by 2020 will get KD 520 million for the first two years of the contract, KD 600 million for 2022-2023, KD 680 million for 2024-2025 and KD 760 million for 2026-2027 to provide annual health insurance at a cost of KD 130 during the first two years, then KD 150, KD 170 and KD 190 respectively. But the sources warned that such a cost will too much for expats in view of the low wages they get and the rapidly increasing cost of living in Kuwait. – A Saleh