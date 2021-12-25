By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Rider Abdelrahman Ak-Fuzaie from the Hunting and Equestrian Club won first place during the fence jumping tournament that was organized by Students Association of GUST at Kuwait Equestrian Center. Al-Fuzaie took the first place at the 135 cm height in 37.17 seconds and 4 penalty points following a differentiation round with Brar Al-Musallam who completed the run in 42.05 seconds and 8 penalty points. Head of the Association Jasim Al-Mutawaa said the tournament was organized because there is a large number of university students who are members of riding clubs who have won top prizes in local tournaments. He said the tournament was held without sponsors.

