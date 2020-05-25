Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh

B Izzak

KUWAIT: The council of ministers decided today not to extend the total curfew when it expires on May 30, Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh said yesterday following an emergency meeting for the cabinet.



Saleh said that after May 30, the country will return to a partial curfew. The full details of the new measures will be announced on Thursday following consultations with the national assembly.



The minister said that despite a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the past few days even during the total lockdown, the situation remains under control and health authorities feel assured of the positive results.



He said the health authorities believe the total lockdown has curbed a bigger rise in the number of cases and helped bring the situation under control.

Kuwait imposed a total lockdown on May 10 in a bid to combat a steep rise in the number of new cases of the virus.



The Civil Service Commission, in the meantime, announced special financial increments to frontline workers in the health and interior mininstries, especially those who are infected with the coronavirus.



Government spokesman Tareq Al-Mazrem said the council of ministers asked the minister of Awqaf and Islamic affairs to study the possibility of reopening mosques shortly.

He said the cabinet also decided that private companies should prepare special housing for its workers who are infected with coronavirus.

He said the new set of decisions was based on the assessment of the ministry of health.