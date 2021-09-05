KUWAIT: Kuwait International Airport received yesterday the first direct flight from Egypt since the Cabinet’s decision to allow direct flights between the two countries. But while commercial flights resumed between Kuwait and Egypt after agreements were reached on the number of passengers and flights, ticket prices hit record levels, particularly for those desiring to return to Kuwait. Return ticket prices from all destinations have risen sixfold compared to departing airfares.

Chairman of the Board of Kuwait Travel and Tourism Agencies Association Mohammad Al-Mutairi said the rise in ticket prices is normal under the current circumstances, adding that there are four aspects to this issue – the limit on the operational capacity for arrivals, allowing full capacity for departures, supply and demand, and return from holidays. The latest indicators show airfares from Kuwait to Egypt start at KD 58, while the return ticket price has reached around KD 550, Al-Rai Arabic daily reported yesterday.

Meanwhile, Director of Air Transport at Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation Abdullah Al-Rajhi said nine Kuwaiti and Egyptian carriers will operate between the two countries according to the number of seats decided between them, which agrees with the Cabinet’s latest decisions to raise the capacity of Kuwait airport. He said his department is waiting for Indian authorities to resume flights from India to Kuwait, expected during the week.