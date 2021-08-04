KUWAIT: Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah said the health system faces a number of challenges in the coming period. He said the most notable challenge is returning to school, in addition to variants of the virus.

“Indicators are optimistic towards the return to normal life, as the number of people infected with the coronavirus is on the wane, including hospital in-patients and those in ICUs,” Al-Jarida daily wrote yesterday in a report quoting the health minister. “This goes along with the increased vaccination rates due to efforts by the health ministry to surround Kuwait with a fortified fence of precautionary measures to safeguard citizens and residents despite a barrage of criticism.”

About residents from high-risk countries, Sheikh Dr Basel said they can leave Kuwait and return easily as per health protocols, including that they should have two doses of an approved vaccine in Kuwait. As for those who were vaccinated abroad, their certificates must be approved online through the health ministry website within five days. Only then can they enter the country.

Sheikh Basel said the current pandemic situation around the world is not stable and the virus has spread all over the globe. He insisted WHO is amazed with Kuwait’s performance in dealing with the pandemic, particularly PCR tests that reach 16,000 swabs daily. He said it is necessary to comply with health protocols to protect against the virus and its variants, most important of which is getting vaccinated, maintaining social distancing and avoiding gatherings.