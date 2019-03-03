KUWAIT: The Egyptian consulate in Kuwait said Kuwaiti authorities have issued a new resolution pertaining foreigners’ residency law and its amendments, including new regulations cancelling residency visa stickers on expats’ passports. Addressing Egyptians in Kuwait, the consulate explained that all Kuwaiti exits will allow expats into Kuwait using their civil IDs from March 10, provided they hold valid passports and civil IDs, as all residency data will be recorded on civil IDs. – A Saleh

