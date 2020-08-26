KUWAIT: The Ministry of Interior has officially announced today that it will extend expired residency and visit visas for an additional three months starting from September 1, 2020 for those currently inside Kuwait. The interior ministry had earlier extended residencies and visas until August 31 amid speculation that no further extensions will be made. Local reports quoting unnamed interior ministry sources had yesterday reported that the interior ministry may extend residencies and visit visas of expats for three more months on humanitarian grounds, especially as travel restrictions remain in place in many parts of the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.