KUWAIT: Kuwait Red Crescent (KRCS) continued its coronavirus feeding program, handing out 1,000 food parcels and 1,000 milk cartons to residents in Hawally on Thursday, in cooperation with the Interior Ministry. Since the emergence of the deadly pandemic, the humanitarian society has aimed to offer families in need and underprivileged laborers in the country as much support as possible, Secretary-General Maha Al-Barjas said.

The society’s distribution efforts have been targeting areas isolated due to precautionary COVID-19 measures, like Sabhan and Sabah Al-Salem, providing each individual with enough food for one month, said Barjas. The KRCS official went on to praise the generosity of donors to the society during this pandemic.

Meanwhile, Kuwait National Guard distributed food packages to residents in Hawally on Friday. Financial Affairs and Resources Management Assistant Brigadier Riyadh Tuwari said the initiative came at the instructions of Kuwait National Guard Chief HH Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and his deputy Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.