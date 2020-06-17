KUWAIT: Kuwait Red Crescent (KRCS) handed out 1,000 food parcels and 1,000 milk cartons to residents in Sabah Al-Salem, in cooperation with the Interior Ministry on Tuesday. Through the endeavor, the organisation intends to fulfill its humanitarian role and social responsibility following similar initiatives in the areas of Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Khaitan and Farwaniya, KRCS Secretary General Maha Al-Barjas said. KRCS would resume its operations the following day in Sabhan, targeting labourers and less fortunate families, she added, noting that the food parcels contain essential food items that will last over a month. Barjas went on to praise the generosity of the Kuwaiti people during times of struggle, particularly in light of the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. —KUNA