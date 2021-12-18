LONDON: London mayor Sadiq Khan yesterday declared a “major incident” in the British capital due to the spread of the Omicron variant. More than 65,000 new cases were confirmed in London over the past seven days, and 26,418 cases reported in the last 24 hours – the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

A major incident is defined as an event with a range of serious consequences which requires special arrangements to be implemented, and is aimed at helping authorities support each other to reduce service disruption in the city. Khan previously declared a major incident on Jan 8 during a previous wave of the virus, but stood down the order a month later as case numbers fell.

“The surge in cases of the Omicron variant across our capital is hugely concerning, so we are once again declaring a major incident because of the threat of COVID-19 to our city,” said Khan. “It’s right that London’s key agencies work closely together to minimize the impact on our city, including helping to protect the vital vaccination program,” he added. Britain has recorded record case numbers for three days in a row, prompting the introduction of new regulations and reports of another lockdown on the way.

Meanwhile, Paris said yesterday it was cancelling its traditional New Year fireworks as Europe braced for tighter curbs to rein in the spread of the Omicron strain fueling a resurgence in COVID-19 cases worldwide. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned the Omicron coronavirus variant could be dominant in Europe by mid-January. Many countries have decided to reintroduce travel restrictions and other containment measures since it was first detected in South Africa last month.

“With regard to the acceleration of the pandemic, and the risks related to the end-of-year festivities, authorities should impose significant restrictions,” France’s scientific panel said. And Paris municipal authorities announced “with regret that we will have to cancel all the festivities planned on the Champs Elysees on December 31”. “The fireworks will not take place, nor unfortunately will there be any DJ sets,” the mayor’s office told AFP.

On Friday, Germany designated France and Denmark as high risk zones, and said it would impose quarantine on unvaccinated travelers from its two neighbors, starting from today. In Ireland, bars and restaurants will have to close from 8:00 pm from today until January 30, prime minister Micheal Martin announced. Denmark, which this week had the highest per capita new COVID infection rate, said it would close cinemas, theatres and concert halls and restrict restaurant opening hours.

And Switzerland is also stepping up anti-COVID measures from tomorrow as the country battles an intense fifth wave of the virus, which has killed at least 5,335,968 people since the outbreak emerged in China in Dec 2019. The Dutch government is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Saturday afternoon after its team of expert scientific advisers recommended new restrictions to rein in Omicron, media reports said.

A number of countries are opening up their immunization drives to younger children, even though the EU’s health agency has warned that jabs alone will not be sufficient to stop the variant’s rise. In Portugal, where 88.9 percent of the population is vaccinated, more than 60,000 children aged between five and 11 were set to receive their first jab of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

And in France, Health Minister Olivier Veran said that jabs will start to be administered to children in the same age group from Wednesday. “If all goes well, we will start vaccination of children on the afternoon of December 22 in specially adapted centers,” he told France Inter radio.

Nevertheless, the EU health agency ECDC has said measures like mask-wearing, distance working and the prevention of crowds were essential to reduce the burden on healthcare systems in the time available, with vaccines alone taking too long. The EU’s medicines watchdog last month approved the lower-dosage Pfizer-BioNTech shot for five to 11-year-olds, an age group experiencing high coronavirus infection rates across the continent.

The United States was the first large country to take the plunge and has so far vaccinated more than five million children in the five-to-11 age bracket. Denmark was one of the first European countries to open vaccination to all over-fives on Nov 26, though it is not compulsory. Inside a converted commercial warehouse in a suburb of the Danish capital, seven-year-old William was one of a number of children waiting for their first COVID jab.

“I’m not scared, I’ve already done it 100 times,” he said, showing off to his younger brother. Another youngster, Camelia, said she was more than happy to get the jab. “Everybody is the family was vaccinated, I was the last one,” she said. “I’m happy I did it because now, if I get corona, I won’t feel anything.” – AFP