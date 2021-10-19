KUWAIT: A security source said the Directorate General of Residency Affairs made several recommendations to allow the issuance of family, business and tourist visas for some groups, Al-Anbaa Arabic daily reported yesterday, quoting sources. The recommendations will first be submitted to Assistant Undersecretary for Residency Affairs Maj Gen Anwar Al-Barjas for review, then it will be decided by Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali and Undersecretary Lt Gen Sheikh Faisal Al-Nawaf after consideration by the Cabinet, the sources added. The recommendations with regards to entry visas include the following:

Government medical sector:

* Allowing all medical cadres working at the health ministry, defense, national guard and KNPC, who meet the conditions required for family visas, to bring their wives and children on family visas.

* Allowing female doctors and nurses to bring in their husbands and children below 16 years of age on family visas as per family visa conditions. In case the father is also a resident, the children will be granted visit visas, then transferred to the father’s sponsorship if he meets the conditions.

* Allowing female medical cadres (other than doctors and nurses) to bring in their husbands and children on tourist visas only.

* Allowing medical cadres to transfer from visit to family visa according to rules and conditions. Transactions will be received as per the residence address.

Private medical sector

* Allowing female doctors and nurses working in private hospitals only (not clinics and private medical centers) to bring in their children under 16 years of age on family visas according to conditions. In case the father is also a resident, they will be given tourist visit visas, then transferred to the father’s sponsorship.

* Allowing medical cadres in private hospitals only to get family visas for their families (wives and children).

* As for sectors working in providing food security – farms, fisheries, livestock, poultry, dairy producers, bakeries, food marketing, restaurants and catering – they are allowed to obtain business and work permits as per their address, provided they meet the percentage set by the department director based on company activities, labor numbers and need estimation.

Private education sector:

* Allowing heads of families working in private schools who meet conditions to bring in their wives and children on family visas.

* In case the applicant has a private sector work visa at private schools but hasn’t received a residency permit yet and wishes to bring his wife or children, business visas will be issued to them in the name of the education entity which issued his work permit, with an undertaking to submit the wife’s criminal record clearance certificate to transfer the visit visa to family residency permit.

* Allowing female teachers working in private schools to bring their husbands on tourist visit visas, with an undertaking not to transfer.

* Allowing managers, assistant managers, teachers and social advisors at private school to bring their children aged below 16 on family visas as per the conditions. In case the father is a resident, they will be issued tourist visit visas, then transferred under the father’s sponsorship if he meets the conditions.

* Allowing entry visas to Kuwait (business visa transferable to work residency) for new workers in private schools in administrative and educational faculties who have recent contracts for the 2021/2022 academic year under the following categories:

* Arabic model schools

* Private Arabic schools

* British

* American

* Canadian

* French

* Pakistani

* Indian

* Filipino

* Iranian

* Bilingual

Approval of visas is up to the discretion of the directorate’s director only.