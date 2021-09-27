KUWAIT: Health authorities in Kuwait are planning to ease entry of students and teachers who do not wish to receive COVID-19 vaccines to schools before the start of the school year on Oct 3 by providing PCR testing at six health centers. The health ministry also plans to import rapid antigen test kits and making them available in hospitals, laboratories and pharmacies in the private sector, Al-Qabas Arabic daily reported yesterday.

Health officials quoted in the report said the rapid antigen tests will be imported within two days and will be distributed as soon as the regular procedures are complete, adding that it is a simple test that gives results within five to 15 minutes only. About the charges of the test, official said it will not exceed KD 3 in pharmacies and laboratories in the private sector. Officials said the test is officially registered at the health ministry and is approved by WHO.