



KUWAIT: Health Ministry workers conducted random tests for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Capital Governorate on Saturday. Medical teams have already carried out random tests in Hawally and Farwaniya governorates since random field testing started last week, as the ministry plans to cover the remaining governorates (Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Ahmadi and Jahra) during its daily testing operations.

The Health Ministry had announced on June 20 that it would start field random testing for the coronavirus disease by sending teams to homes selected randomly at different residential areas. The ministry explained that the house visits would commence from 5 – 11 pm daily and will cover all residential areas for expats and citizens. It asked people to demand the identification of the teams and to cooperate with them. The campaign comes after a steep rise in the number of cases reported in the country. — Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat and KUNA