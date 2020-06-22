KUWAIT: Health Ministry workers conduct random field testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Hawally residents on Sunday. —Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat

KUWAIT: Random field testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) started Sunday as a team was sent to test residents of a Hawally building on the first day of the end of the area’s total lockdown. The Health Ministry had announced a day before that it would start field random testing for the coronavirus disease by sending teams to homes selected randomly at different residential areas.

The ministry said in a statement the house visits will commence from 5 – 11 pm daily and will cover all residential areas for expats and citizens. It asked people to demand the identification of the teams and to cooperate with them. The campaign comes after a steep rise in the number of cases reported in the country.