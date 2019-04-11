Ramadan ‘begins May 6’

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Astronomer, Historian and Member of the British Astronomical Association Adel Al-Saadoun said Monday, May 6 will mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and that the moon’s sighting will be possible with one’s eyes. Saadoun told KUNA yesterday that the new moon will be at 1:45 am on Sunday, May 5. The rise of the moon from the horizon line at sunset time is 6.6 degrees, but the lengthening of the moon from the sun will be 9.5 degrees, indicating the moon’s visibility according to astronomers, Saadoun explained.

The crescent will be obscurely visible with the naked eye, although straightforwardly seen using binoculars or telescopes. Ramadan will be 29 days long, he added. – KUNA