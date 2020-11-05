KUWAIT: Kuwait is expected to experience rainy weather during the weekend as clouds were predicted to start accumulating as of last night, according to the Kuwait Meteorological Center said. Today’s weather is expected to be moderately hot and partially cloudy and humid, the center’s forecaster Abdulaziz Al-QarawI said, adding that rainfall is expected tomorrow amid identical weather conditions throughout the country. The maximum temperature predicted for today is 35 C degrees, while the minimum is expected to drop to 15 C degrees. – KUNA

Foreign minister hosts Iraqi envoy

KUWAIT: Foreign Minister and Acting Information Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah received yesterday the Iraqi Ambassador to Kuwait Al-Manhal Al-Safi. Assistant for affairs of the foreign minister’s bureau Ambassador Saleh Al-Loughani and a number of the ministry officials attended the meeting. – KUNA

Kuwait oil price up

KUWAIT: Kuwait oil gained 33 cents during Wednesday’s trading to close at $39.42 per barrel (pb) compared with $39.09 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said yesterday. Benchmark Brent futures also $1.52 to $41.23 pb and West Texas Intermediate edged $1.49 higher to $39.15 pb. – KUNA