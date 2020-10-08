KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah speaks during yesterday’s session. – Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, during yesterday’s parliament session dedicated for declaring allegiance to the newly proclaimed Crown Prince, voiced pride of the rapid and trouble-free shift of power in Kuwait, saying the easy process reflected Kuwaitis’ commitment to “rational and responsible practice of democracy.”

“We, as State of Kuwait, are proud of accomplishing the process of calm and obstacle-free transfer of the authority according to the Constitution, carrying out the measures in a few days, thus depicting the practice of the responsible and conscientious democracy,” Sheikh Sabah Khaled stated as he eulogized the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, “Our dear father and sagacious leader,” and lauding traits of the newly proclaimed Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Prime Minster called for adherence to national unity and placing all potentials for engaging “in the battle of reforms, construction, development and maintaining our country’s security and stability.” He congratulated the new Crown Prince and the Kuwaiti people, hoping the country would witness efforts for bolstering its security, stability and prosperity. – KUNA