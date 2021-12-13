By Ben Garcia

KUWAIT: Ambassador of Italy to Kuwait Carlo Baldocci welcomed guests at a Quartetto Indaco concert held at Yarmouk Cultural Club on Sunday. The concert is the first in a series of concerts and festivities to mark the 60th anniversary of Italian-Kuwaiti relations. “Thank you for accommodating the concert here of our famous Quartetto Indaco group. Myself and my wife, Cristiana Turchetti, arrived in Kuwait on September 15, 2019, and on September 17, 2019, I attended my first event in Kuwait here in this hall – a very memorable moment indeed. For us, live music is Yarmouk Center,” he said.

The envoy said the Quartetto concert will be the first of a series of events to mark Italy’s friendship with Kuwait. “This will continue from January till December 2022. This is just the beginning,” Baldocci said. He explained the week includes several events, including the opening of the “Islamic Art from the Bargello of Florence to Kuwait” exhibition at the Amricani Cultural Center and the “Italy and Urban Planning in Kuwait” exhibition at the Italian Embassy.

Quartetto Indaco was introduced to a full-packed audience led by Eleonora Matsuno, violin, Ida di Vita, also violin, Jamiang Santi, viola and Cosimo Carovani, cello. The concert included several classic music tracks, which focused on the string instruments used in this kind of music. The band played pieces by great composers such as Boccherini, an Italian author of the classical era, also known as the Violoncellist. His pieces were famous for their expressive cheerful melodies.

The band also played Italian composer Nino Rota, who received the Oscars award for the best soundtrack, and also Italian opera composer Giacomo Puccini, who lived between the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century – his love and passion for music came through his family.

The performance of the Quartetto Indaco group was characterized by harmony and was a journey of beautiful feelings and sensations that showed the group’s professionalism and its diversity in the musical method, which impressed the audience. The Quartetto Indaco group was founded in 2007. The group has participated in international festivals and events and won numerous awards. In 2020, it released its first album.