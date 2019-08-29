DOHA: Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani reads a letter from Kuwait’s Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, delivered by Speaker of Kuwait’s National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem. – KUNA

DOHA: The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani received yesterday the Speaker of Kuwait’s National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem who handed him a letter from Kuwait’s Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The speaker of the Kuwaiti parliament conveyed greetings from His Highness the Amir to the Qatari Amir who said he was pleased to learn that His Highness had recovered from his recent health setback. He also wished His Highness the Amir excellent health and wellbeing.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable from Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani expressing sincere congratulations on his recuperation from his recent health setback. The Mauritanian president, in the cable, wished His Highness excellent health and wellness, hoping to see the State of Kuwait attaining further progress and prosperity under His Highness the Amir sagacious leadership.

His Highness the Amir responded with a cable to the president of the sisterly nation, manifesting his heartfelt gratitude for the good sentiments, wishing that the president may enjoy good health and the sisterly Islamic Republic of Mauritania and its kind people may witness further progress and prosperity.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday a phone call from former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki, checking up on His Highness after recovering from his recent health setback. His Highness the Amir expressed appreciation for Maliki’s concern and wished him long healthy life and more development and prosperity for Iraq.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has addressed a cable of condolences to President of the friendly Republic of Gambia, Adama Barrow, on demise of the ex-president, Dawda Jawara. His Highness the Amir prayed for soul of the deceased president, also expressing sorrow to his bereaved family. Their Highnesses the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, respectively Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, addressed cables of identical content to the Gambian president. – KUNA