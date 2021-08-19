DOHA: Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani received in Doha yesterday Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah and discussed with him regional and international developments. Sheikh Dr Ahmad conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, wishing Sheikh Tamim good health and for the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Tamim and Sheikh Dr Mohammad also discussed ways of further boosting bilateral relations and cooperation. Meanwhile, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Thani held talks with Sheikh Dr Ahmad and discussed with him regional and international developments, as well as bilateral ties. – KUNA