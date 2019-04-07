DOHA: Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al- Thani received at the Amiri Diwan yesterday the visiting Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem and an accompanying delegation. Ghanem conveyed to Sheikh Tamim greetings from HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his good wishes for Qatar. Sheikh Tamim asked Ghanem to relay his greetings to HH the Amir and HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The two sides examined, during the meeting, the historic and brotherly relations between the two countries and the necessity to further bolster these bonds, in addition to the latest developments in the regional arena. The meeting was attended by Secretary of the Kuwaiti National Assembly and the parliamentary caucus MP Odah Al-Ruwaei, caucus treasurer MP Mohammad Al-Dallal and MP Safaa Al- Hashem, as well as Kuwait’s Ambassador to Qatar Hafidh Al-Ajmi. —KUNA