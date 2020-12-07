Qatari Amir commends Kuwait’s good offices to maintain GCC unity

Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani

KUWAIT: Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani commended and appreciated the State of Kuwait’s relentless endeavors to maintain and strengthen the unity of “brothers” in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Sheikh Tamim, in a phone call with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, expressed gratitude for the good offices of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber, and the continuation of these efforts by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, which contributed to these results.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and the GCC march. Sheikh Tamim wished His Highness the Amir a good health and for Kuwait further progress and prosperity under his leadership. His Highness the Amir thanked Sheikh Tamim and wished him best health and Qatar development and prosperity.

In other news, Bahrain on Sunday congratulated Kuwait a day after its Gulf neighbor held parliamentary elections in orderly fashion, which garnered an impressive voter turnout amid a seamless electoral process. This came in a cable Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa sent to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in which he praised Kuwait’s elections as a democratic spectacle that served to solidify the country’s “growing presence” on the international stage. In reply, His Highness the Amir thanked the Bahraini king for the warm sentiments, wishing Manama continued prosperity and development.

Separately, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent yesterday a cable to Pakistani President Arif Alvi to express heartfelt condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow blessings upon the deceased and grant his family solace. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables. – KUNA