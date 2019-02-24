Qatar inaugurates main road named after Kuwait’s Amir

DOHA: His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah (left) and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani inaugurate a main road named after His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in Doha, Qatar yesterday. – Amiri Diwan photos

DOHA: Qatar inaugurated yesterday a main road named after His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah; a venture viewed as essential to secure easy traffic between Doha’s northern and southern sectors. Upon directions by the Qatari Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani inaugurated the project in a ceremony, attended by the Representative of His Highness the Amir, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The Qatari interior minister briefed His Highness Sheikh Nasser about significance of the project, launched in line with the Qatari Vision 2030 development strategy. The planned road stretches from Hamad International Airport to Um Lakhba intersection. Along with side roads, the whole venture envisages construction of 37 kilometers of routes.

Projected to finish by 2021, it will limit traffic congestion, often witnessed on the Doha highway (February 22 Street). It also envisions construction of a 1,200-meter-long causeway, a 2.6 km-long bridge and a tunnel. The plan, in part, aims at facilitating movement of athletes, due to partake in the world cup, scheduled in the country in 2022. Meanwhile, Qatari Minister of Transport Jassim Al-Sulaiti said inauguration of Sabah Al-Ahmad road is part of Doha’s participation in Kuwait’s celebrations of its national days.

Minister Sulaiti, in a statement after the inauguration ceremony, said the main road would facilitate jam flow between southern and northern sectors of the Qatari capital. The main road is connected to 15 other key roads, serving many vital facilities throughout the city. Meanwhile, Abdullah Al-Subaiee, the Minister of Municipality and Environment, said naming the main road after His Highness the Amir “is the least that we may present to His Highness who has spared no effort to support the State of Qatar at the political, economic and humanitarian levels.”

Qatar has delivered a “message of love and appreciation” to Kuwait through a new road christened after His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s ambassador to Doha said. “For a major road to carry His Highness the Amir’s name is a testament to his lofty status and profound contributions,” Hafith Al-Ajmi said, saying the Qatari initiative also typifies the inextricable bond shared by the Gulf neighbors. He pointed out that Qataris have turned out in droves to join their Kuwaiti brethren amid their national celebrations in a gesture of goodwill appreciated by all Kuwaitis.

Upon arriving at the venue, His Highness Sheikh Nasser was received by Qatari Minister of Transport and Communications Jassem Al-Sulaiti and President of the Public Works Authority Saad Al-Muhannadi. The ceremony started by showing a documentary about the project, later His Highness Sheikh Nasser and the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Al-Thani, initiated the inauguration of the major road. The ceremony was concluded with a short operetta organized by a group of children for Kuwait. – KUNA