RIYADH: Qatar’s ruler Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani landed in Saudi Arabia for talks Monday, in his second visit since the countries re-established relations in January following a three-year dispute. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Sheikh Tamim in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, according to images and a statement published by Saudi state media.

The visit, which came at the invitation of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, was aimed at discussing bilateral relations and other issues of “common interest”, the official Qatar News Agency said. Saudi Arabia and its allies broke off ties with Qatar in June 2017. But in January of this year, the boycotting countries agreed to restore ties with Qatar following a flurry of diplomatic activity by the administration of former US president Donald Trump.

Sheikh Tamim last travelled to the kingdom in January for a summit hosted by Prince Mohammed in the desert city of Al-Ula, which led to Doha being readmitted to the regional fold. Since the reconciliation there have been cautious steps towards normality, including the resumption of air travel between the former countries and the reopening of Qatar’s sole land border with Saudi Arabia. – AFP