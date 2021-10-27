DOHA: Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received yesterday Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and his accompanying delegation in Doha. During the meeting, Ghanem conveyed HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s greetings and best wishes to the Qatari Amir.

He also congratulated the Qatari Amir on the success of the first legislative elections of the Shura Council and expressed his support for that move. Meanwhile, Qatar’s Amir conveyed his sincere greetings to HH the Amir of Kuwait and affirmed the deep historical relations between Kuwait and Qatar. – KUNA