Putin praises Kuwait Amir’s wisdom, experience in letter to Sheikh Sabah

Amir receives letters from Chinese, Egyptian Presidents

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a written letter yesterday from Russian President Vladimir Putin. In his letter, President Putin commended the wisdom and experience of His Highness the Amir, and lauded His Highness Sheikh Sabah’s commitment to pursuing more cooperation between the two countries on all different spheres. His Highness the Amir thanked the Russian leader for his sincere sentiments, praising the strong and historic relations with Russia. His Highness Sheikh Sabah expressed Kuwait’s desire to further bolster ties, renewing his invitation to President Putin to visit Kuwait. Russian Ambassador to Kuwait Nikolay V Makarov handed in the letter to Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah.



Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received a letter from President of China Xi Jinping, hailing the recent fruitful visit of His Highness Sheikh Sabah to China and its impact on boosting cooperation between the two countries on all levels. His Highness the Amir thanked Xi for his kind feelings, noting the strong Kuwaiti-Chinese relations. His Highness Sheikh Sabah renewed his invitation for President Xi to visit Kuwait, also wishing him a long healthy life and more development for China.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir received a written letter from Egyptian President Abdu-Fattah Al-Sisi. In his letter, President Sisi commended the wisdom and experience of His Highness the Amir, and wished His Highness Sheikh Sabah more success and prosperity. His Highness the Amir thanked the Egyptian leader for his sincere sentiments, praising the strong and historical relations with Egypt.



In other news, His Highness the Amir met yesterday at Bayan Palace with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir then received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, followed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad, Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah and Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh. – KUNA