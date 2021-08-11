KUWAIT: Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC) announced yesterday the start of operating the first pipeline from Al-Khafji joint zone to Kuwait. Light gas is transported via the pipeline, which is of a 24 million cubic feet capacity, to networks of Kuwait Oil Company.

KGOC said in a statement that operating the pipeline would boost optimum use of the petroleum resources in the joint zone between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and meet local needs for gas, particularly at peak consumption times. The statement lauded the cooperation with the Aramco Gulf Cooperation Company (AGOC) for accomplishing the high feasibility gas project in the joint zone. – KUNA