KUWAIT: The total salaries paid to public sector employees and included in Kuwait’s budget jumped by KD 4 billion in the past 10 fiscal years (2009/2010 to 2018/2019), rising from KD 3.2 billion to KD 7.2 billion at a compound annual rate of 9.5 percent, Al-Anbaa reported yesterday. This means around KD 52 billion has been paid in salaries to workers in government entities during the past 10 years.

A local study revealed consumption and spending by citizens and expats in Kuwait and abroad during the past 10 years (2010 to 2020) shows that high salaries in the government and private sectors, in addition to facilities given by Kuwaiti banks, are the main spending motivators.