KUWAIT: Working time at public sector departments during the holy month of Ramadan should not exceed four and a half hours, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced in a circular yesterday. During this time, COVID-19 health measures should be observed, CSC added, but several public bodies, like the Health Ministry, may determine their own work schedule given the nature and requirements of each job.

CSB went on to refer to its gradual post-COVID-19 recovery plan for public employees, approved by the Cabinet. It said that government bodies will continue to implement “flexible” working hours, without the need of being bound by official work schedules. – KUNA