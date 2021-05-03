Public sector Kuwaitization at 81% 03/05/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email KUWAIT: The percentage of Kuwaiti employees in the public sector has reached 81 percent, which is in line with the government’s Kuwaitization plans, Al-Qabas Arabic daily reported yesterday. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Public sector Ramadan work hours no more than four and half hours Public sector salaries jumped KD 4 billion in 10 years Jobs for 10,482 citizens in 86 days Kuwait scrambles to return expat public sector staff stranded abroad Commerce ministry says 99 percent of staff Kuwaitis Govt eyes 10,000 citizens in private sector E Paper 3rd May 02/05/2021