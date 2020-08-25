KUWAIT: Workers remove bags containing drugs from a container in Shuwaikh Port.

KUWAIT: Kuwait local daily Al-Rai learnt that Public Prosecutor Derar Al-Assoussi issued a decision to impound the funds and real estate properties owned by two high-profile social media influencers in Kuwait over charges of suspicions related to money laundering. The two new names add to a growing list of several social media influencers in the country who are under investigation for alleged money laundering and corruption.

Meanwhile, informed sources said the public prosecutor rejected all grievances filed by social media celebrities concerning impounding their funds and assets. The sources said the defendants justified their demands by claiming that their money is legitimate and that the impounding decision had caused them considerable harm.

The drugs after being removed from a container in Shuwaikh Port.

Some of the Lyrica pills that arrived in three mail parcels from Turkey.

Smuggling foiled

In a collaboration between drug control detectives and customs inspectors, the latter foiled an attempt to smuggle 12 kilos of the “ice” drug comprising of 101 rolls hidden in 20 fodder sacks shipped in two containers arriving from Iran at Shuwaikh Port. The drugs’ market value is estimated at KD 500,000.

A statement issued by the interior ministry’s relations and security media department said narcotic detectives were tipped off concerning the activity of someone importing and trading in drugs, who was later arrested red-handed while selling drugs to an undercover agent. On searching his vehicle, detectives found 250 gm of the “chemical” drug. The suspect, who is in his forties and has a criminal record, confessed and told detectives that he had imported two 40-feet containers from Iran via Shuwaikh Port. On searching the containers, detectives found the drugs. A case was filed and the suspect was referred to relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, customs inspectors foiled two other attempts to smuggle drugs into the country, said security sources. In the first case, customs inspectors suspected three mail parcels arriving from Turkey separately that allegedly contained hair vitamins. On checking them, inspectors found they contained 21,140 Lyrica pills, sent to a Kuwaiti who was later arrested and referred to relevant authorities. In the second case, customs inspectors found 12 parcels containing an anesthetic banned in Kuwait, which was concealed inside a shipment of garments imported from Italy. A case was filed pending further measures against the importers.

Suspected suicide

A Nepalese man who quarantined after being infected with COVID-19 was found hanging dead inside the quarantine center near Jaber Stadium, said security sources. Preliminary investigations indicate that the man died of suicide. Further investigations are ongoing.

Fatal crash

A Syrian man was instantly killed and a compatriot sustained several injuries when a truck and crane collided in Wafra, said security sources. The injured person was rushed to hospital for treatment. A case was filed.

Traffic offenders arrested

Two Kuwaitis were arrested after one of them violated traffic rules by over-tinting his vehicle’s windows, refused to present his civil ID when a traffic police officer requested it, ran over the police officer and sped away, before his own family handed him over. Case papers indicate that two police officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle in Firdous and asked for his ID to file a ticket for shading the windows, but the driver refused and drove off, running over one of the officers.

The driver then dropped his companion before escaping. The companion was arrested. An hour later, the suspect’s family called the police saying that their son had told them what happened and that he was present at home. A police patrol was dispatched to arrest him. A case was filed.