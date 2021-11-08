KUWAIT: Prominent Indian community member and Chairman of the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) – Kuwait, Anant Kapadiya passed away in Toronto, Canada. He was 75 years old. As part of the Indian Community Support Group (ICSG), he played an important role in extending timely help to those in distress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A well-known figure in the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, Kapadiya leaves an indelible stamp on Kuwait’s corporate world and Indian cultural arena. He played a crucial role in nurturing Kuwait-India cultural cooperation. After spending around 45 years of his life in Kuwait, Kapadiya left for Canada in February this year to be with his children. He suffered a stroke and passed away on Sunday morning.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Anant Kapadiya Ji,” said Indian Ambassador Sibi George in a condolence message. During his over 40 years of stay in Kuwait, he contributed immensely in promoting India-Kuwait relations both in the economic and cultural spheres. He had made his mark in Kuwait as a successful entrepreneur and worked very closely with the embassy during his tenure as the head of Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC), the ambassador said.

“Kapadiya created an unparalleled legacy with his exceptional contribution to the cause of Indian music and culture and was also instrumental in introducing some of India’s top cultural and artistic personalities in Kuwait. I join the Indian community in Kuwait in extending my sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family and many friends,” the ambassador added in his message.

Not only Kapadiya did hold up the best of India culturally in Kuwait, but as a member and Chairman of IBPC, he also showcased India’s economic might by bringing some of India’s top industrialists, businessmen, and entrepreneurs to Kuwait to strengthen Kuwait-India business relations. He promoted India’s classical music through collaborations with premier organizations in Kuwait like Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyyah and Kuwait’s National Council for Culture Arts and Letters (NCCAL).

Kapadiya organized several Indian events in Kuwait featuring legendary musicians like Lata Mangeshkar, Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Alla Rakha, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Ustad Shujat Khan, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and others.

Kapadiya also has served on the board of the Indian Community School (ICSK), Kuwait. The Indian community members in Kuwait will forever remember him fondly and the moments they spent with Kapadiya. “We were always fond of him and loved to interact with him, learning from him,” said Gurvinder Singh Lamba, acting Chairman of the IBPC. Kapadiya is survived by his wife Indira and three children, Akshatha, Mriga and Amit.