KUWAIT: Chairman of the Saudi Journalists Association Khaled Al-Malik stressed the importance of the visit to Kuwait by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as part of a tour of GCC member states. The tour aimed to prepare the atmospheres for a historic GCC summit that will be held in Riyadh after a few days, said Al-Malik, who heads the media delegation accompanying the Crown Prince during the trip.

He made the statements to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on the sidelines of his meeting on Friday, with a number of media officials from the Ministry of Information, KUNA, and the Kuwait Journalists Association. “The GCC tour by the Saudi Crown Prince is the first top-level Saudi trip after the GCC countries’ reconciliation, in which Kuwait had an active role at the behest of His Highness the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may God have mercy on him,” Malik noted.

In similar statements, Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information Munira Al-Huwaidi considered that this fraternal visit of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman as a consolidation of the deep-rooted historical relations between the State of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia over the decades. Huwaidi added that these media meetings aim to raise the level of media coordination between the two brotherly countries in various fields, especially in the field of news, radio, and television and the exchange of training experiences. She pointed out the need for joint coordination between the various media sectors in the two countries by developing an action plan.

In the meantime, head of the Kuwait Journalists Association Adnan Al-Rashed praised Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit to Kuwait. Rashed welcomed the opening of new horizons of media and press cooperation between the Kuwait Journalists Association and the Saudi Journalists Association, stressing the existing cooperation, pointing to the conclusion of a cooperation agreement between the two sides in the coming weeks in Riyadh.

In turn, the editor-in-chief of the Saudi newspaper Al-Watan Othman Al-Sini said the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince represents a pivotal stage in the relations between the two countries and the joint GCC country action in light of the accelerating events the region is witnessing at various levels. Sini considered that the peoples of the GCC countries will witness in 2022 “a unified GCC that differs from the previous one.” Based on the successful tour and the outcomes of Saudi Crown Prince meetings with GCC leaders, the GCC summit will adopt important decisions in Riyadh in the coming few days, the Saudi senior journalist affirmed. – KUNA