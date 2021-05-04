KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Monday paid a visit to the Land Forces in northern Kuwait. The Premier was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces Lieutenant General Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah and Deputy Chief of Staff General Fahad Abdulrahman Al-Nasser.

His Highness the Premier listened to a brief presentation on the modern mechanisms used by the Land Forces and their duties, and he then was briefed on Caracal helicopters, which have recently entered the military service. Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister held an Iftar banquet in honor of His Highness the Prime Minister and his companions.

Following the visit, Sheikh Sabah Khaled expressed pride for the key role by the Land Forces to safeguard the dear homeland, and maintain its stability, security and territorial integrity. He lauded the Defense Ministry’s efforts aiming to keep pace with the accelerated development witnessed by the military field and modern technology in military equipment.

The Minister of Defense, meanwhile, expressed his appreciation to His Highness the Prime Minister for his permanent support to all sectors of the army and keenness on enhancing its capabilities. His Highness the Prime Minister also paid a visit to north of the country. – KUNA