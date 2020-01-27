Prime Minister reflects on Kuwait’s “prideful” UN Security Council stint

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah speaks during a symposium at the Saud Al-Sabah Kuwait Diplomatic Institute yesterday. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday praised Kuwait’s tenure in the UN Security Council, saying it was something all Kuwaitis should be proud of. During a symposium held at the Saud Al-Sabah Kuwait Diplomatic Institute, he gave credit to Kuwait’s diplomats, headed by Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah, for their strenuous efforts during the country’s 2018-2019 non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council.

Kuwait’s commitment to matters concerning the Arab world, particularly the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, was its primary concern during its tenure, in addition to its devotion to humanitarian causes, he added. Describing the symposium as highly significant, the Kuwaiti prime minister said the country’s stint in the UN Security Council was a complete success, helping thrust Kuwait’s diplomatic shrewdness into the global limelight, citing its unflinching foreign policy that garnered the trust of UN Security Council members.

He went on to say that Kuwait did everything in its power to ensure that peace and stability in the region remained intact, pointing out that the UN Security Council tenure was also a learning experience that gave Kuwait some insight on how to deal with sudden outbreaks of conflict.

Kuwait’s UN Security Council membership coincided with a turbulent time on both regional and international levels, the Kuwaiti premier explained, saying the silver lining was the opportunity to work closer with UN Security Council member states. With the end of Kuwait’s UN Security Council stint, the country lived through a “pivotal point” in its illustrious history, pushing it forward amid its quest to attain global prominence, he highlighted.

Successful experience

Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah commended Kuwait’s non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for the second time in its history as a “successful experience.” The minister made the remark during the symposium held at the Foreign Ministry under the aegis and in the presence of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, under the title ‘Kuwait’s Second Experience at the UN Security Council – 2018-2019.’

Sheikh Ahmad said that at the behest of the country’s political leadership, Kuwait maintained its unyielding abidance by noble values enshrined in the UN Charter. “Kuwait’s second experience at the UNSC was so successful and fruitful that Kuwait, at the direction of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, pursued its unwavering commitment to noble values enshrined in the UN Charter and even other relevant international covenants,” he said.

He added that the Foreign Ministry would never forget His Highness the Prime Minister’s crucial role even ahead of Kuwait’s UNSC non-permanent membership, recalling that as soon as Kuwait had announced nomination for its second-ever non-permanent membership, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled wasted no time to hold meetings and pay visits to world countries to rally up support. He spoke highly of these moves as having greatly contributed to gaining Kuwait international trust for its UNSC non-permanent membership.

The foreign minister also highly appreciated the great efforts of the Foreign Ministry’s senior officials and permanent delegation in New York during the country’s significant experience. Extolling His Highness the Prime Minister’s role in this regard, Sheikh Ahmad vowed to follow in his footsteps to serve the supreme goals of the country’s foreign policy, based on the long wisdom and shrewdness of His Highness the Amir.

He regarded His Highness the Prime Minister’s patronage and presence in the symposium as proof of his unshakable interest in spurring and stimulating the Foreign Ministry’s staff. Kuwait has ever gained UNSC non-permanent membership twice: once in 1978-1979 and once more in 2018-2019, reflecting the Gulf country’s great international status and confidence in its ability to play an effective role in safeguarding international peace and security. – KUNA