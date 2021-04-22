Prime Minister receives outgoing Cypriote envoy 22/04/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received yesterday the outgoing Ambassador of Cyprus to Kuwait Charalambos Hadjisavvas on the occasion of the end of his tenure to the country. – KUNA RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Kuwait’s Amir receives Libyan Prime Minister Prime Minister receives Egypt general intelligence chief FM meets outgoing Indonesia envoy, new UAE ambassador Russia recalls envoy after Biden says ‘killer’ Putin will ‘pay a price’ Prime Minister receives letter from Egyptian counterpart Prime Minister expresses gratitude for Amir’s trust E Paper 22nd April 21/04/2021