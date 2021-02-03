KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received yesterday a letter from Egyptian Prime Minister Dr Mustafa Madbouli. The letter was delivered by Egyptian Ambassador Tareq Al-Qouni during a meeting with His Highness the Prime Minister at Seif Palace.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Tuesday received US Ambassador to Kuwait Alina Romanowski. During the meeting held at the Foreign Ministry’s headquarters, the two sides discussed the close and distinctive relations between the two friendly countries. They also discussed means of upgrading these relations in all domains and at all different levels, and the developments on regional and international levels.

Assistant Foreign Minister for Foreign Minister’s Office Affairs Ambassador Saleh Al-Loughani, Assistant Foreign Minister for US Affairs Minister Plenipotentiary Hamad Al-Mashaan, Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for the Foreign Minister’s Office Ahmad Al-Shuraim and some senior officials at the ministry were present in the meeting.

In the meantime, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad received at the Ministry’s building yesterday, the Ambassador of Ethiopia Abdulfattah Abdullah Hassan on the occasion of ending his tenure in Kuwait. The minister thanked the efforts and contributions of the ambassador to boost bilateral ties between both nations, a ministry statement said. Ambassador Loughani and a number of senior ministry officials attended the meeting. – KUNA