KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received the Director of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service Abbas Kamel at Bayan Palace yesterday. The encounter was held in the presence of Kuwait’s Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and National Security Bureau Director Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – KUNA