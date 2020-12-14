HH the Amir received HH the Prime Minister and the new Ministers — KUNA

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Monday presented his new cabinet line-up to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, pledging coordination with all local stakeholders for tackling diverse national issues.

Addressing His Highness the Amir at a broad ceremony at Bayan Palace, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled presented his proposed line-up of the government as follows:

—Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense

—Anas Khaled Al-Saleh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs

—Essa Al-Kandari, Minister of Social Affairs, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs

—Mohammad Al-Fares, Minister of Oil, Electricity and Water

—Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah, Minister of Health

—Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister

—Dr. Rana Al-Fares, Minister of Public Works, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs

—Mubarak Al-Harees, Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs

—Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Interior Minister

—Khalifa Hamada, Minister of Finance

—Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information, Minister of State for Youth Affairs

—Abdullah Marafi, Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Minister of State for Services

—Dr. Ali Al-Mudhaf, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education

—Faisal Al-Medlej, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Minister of State for Economic Affairs

—Dr. Nawaf Al-Yassin, Minister of Justice

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, in his presentation statement, pledged serious work in coordination with all segments of the Kuwaiti society and the parliament to tackle all national issues and problems. He also assured His Highness the Amir that he, along with the ministers, would spare no effort to attain aspirations of Sheikh Nawaf and the people of Kuwait. — KUNA