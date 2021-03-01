KUWAIT: NoufEXPO announced in a press release yesterday that it will organize the “8th eGovernment Forum” on March 23-24, 2021. EGOV8 convenes virtually through cyberspace under auspices of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Khaled Al-Saleh will represent His Highness at the opening ceremony.

The Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) is the strategic partner of NoufEXPO in supporting EGOV8. Salem Muthib Al-Othainah, Chairman and CEO of CITRA, said, “The forum’s slogan – Comprehensive e-government is an urgent need beyond CORONA – reflects one of the fundamental challenges imposed by COVID-19 on today’s world. It became a vital necessity to achieve integrated electronic services in Kuwait, ie, those services that more than one government entity shares in its delivery to citizens and residents.

Automating all government transactions has become a necessity because of the COVID-19 social distancing policy. Besides, electronic transactions have significant economic and community rewards. CITRA’s support of EGOV8 stems from its regulatory role of the information technology industry in the State of Kuwait.”

The Executive Manager of NoufEXPO, Magdy Sabry, commented, “Re-engineering government procedures will be the main focus during EGOV8. This task is one of the basic requirements for developing integrated and comprehensive eGovernment services. The output of business re-engineering of government procedures constitutes the input for developing comprehensive, integrated electronic services during the eGovernment program’s advances and the prerequisite for its success.”

The Press release noticed that EGOV8 convenes virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. NoufEXPO considers this as an opportunity rather than a challenge. Specialists will be able to join from around the world without having to travel to Kuwait. The virtual EGOV8 removes the geographical barriers that face participants; hence, attendees can benefit from a broader spectrum of specialized global experiences.

NoufEXPO, in its statement, announced that it has collaborated with Vmeets to run EGOV8 virtually through cyberspace. Vmeets platform provides a one-stop-shop for Virtual events, including a 3D interactive auditorium for presentation, panel discussions, workshops, an exhibition hall to host exhibition pavilions for participants, and advanced technologies to manage the course of the forum electronically, including registrations and confirmations.

The electronic platform also provides sponsoring companies with advanced capabilities to display their products, services, and technical capabilities through their display pavilions. They can speak directly with the audience and collect their contact details. They can also show videos, reports, and brochures of their companies. Sponsoring companies and attendees will have the right to watch a complete recording of EGOV8 after it is over.

NoufEXPO concluded its press release by extending gratitude to the so many global and local technology vendors that persistently participated in the previous EGOV events. International vendors include Microsoft, IBM, EMC, CISCO, Symantec, Fortinet, FireEye, EY, Aruba, Red Canari, and Techno-Management. Local vendors include major Kuwaiti enterprises such as VIVA, Al-Ghanem Industries, Kuwait United Co for Copies and Computer Services, KFH, KNET, Sultan Center, and Advanced Technology Company (ATC).

NoufEXPO looks forward to welcoming organizations specialized in business re-engineering of government procedures, especially those with similar successful experiences in the GCC countries. NoufEXPO invites all interested organizations to contact the Scientific Committee or NoufEXPO on +965 22469921 or send their messages info@noufexpo.com.kw to arrange for their participation in this annual and unique technology event that is held virtually for the first time.